Shewmake Tabbed SEC Freshman of the Week

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M second baseman Braden Shewmake was named SEC Freshman of the Week following the Aggies’ sweep of Bowling Green over the weekend, the league announced on Monday.

The Wylie, Texas native made an immediate impact in his first weekend in the Maroon and White with an SEC-leading eight RBI over three games. Shewmake drove in multiple runs in each game and finished the weekend hitting .462 (6-for-13) with two doubles and a walk.

In his collegiate debut, Shewmake drove in four while hitting 3-for-5 at the plate in the Aggies’ 15-1 victory over the Falcons.

With Shewmake in the three-hole, the Aggie offense compiled 50 runs in the series and won each game by double digits. He performed his best with runners in scoring position, reaching base in 7-of-10 plate appearance with six hits, a walk and a couple doubles in those situations.

Shewmake joins Nick Banks, Hunter Melton, Grayson Long and Johnathan Moroney as Aggies to capture SEC Freshman of the Week honors and the first since Banks in 2014.

The Aggies take the field again on Tuesday at 6:32 p.m. against Stephen F. Austin before opening up a three-game home series with Pepperdine.

