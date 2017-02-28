Show Tabbed NFCA National Pitcher of the Week

COLLEGE STATION – Texas A&M Softball’s Samantha Show was named the NFCA National Pitcher of the Week, the association announced Tuesday.

Show recorded victories against No. 1 Florida State and No. 23 BYU at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic. Against the Seminoles, she tied a career high with 15 strikeouts and allowed just four hits.

The East Bernard, Texas native gave up just two hits against BYU, and struck out eight with three walks. The sophomore’s no-hit bid was broken up in the fifth on a solo home run to left.

Show, who was named the SEC Pitcher of the Week on Monday, also delivered the game-winning two-RBI double in the bottom of the ninth against No. 21 Arizona State.

Show becomes the third player to earn NFCA national honors, joining Megan Gibson (4/13/2008) and Holly Ridley (3/3/09).

The Aggies return to action March 1 against Houston at the Aggie Softball Complex. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m.

The game can be seen on the SEC Network +, available through WatchESPN and the ESPN app and can be heard locally on Willy 1550 AM.

(© 2017 KAGS)