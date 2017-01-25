Show, Vidales Named to Preseason All-SEC Team

COLLEGE STATION – Texas A&M’s Samantha Show and Tori Vidales were named to the Southeastern Conference’s 10th annual Preseason All-SEC Team, the league office announced Wednesday.

Last season as a freshman, Show recorded 25 wins in the circle, which tied for the most in the conference, while also hitting .274 with 13 home runs and 31 RBI. The East Bernard, Texas, native earned SEC All-Freshman Team and NFCA South Region Second Team honors last season.

An NFCA All-American Third Team, All-SEC First Team and All-SEC Defensive Team member a year ago, Vidales led the Aggies in batting average (.406), slugging percentage (.712), on-base percentage (.519) and walks (40). Defensively, the La Porte, Texas, native recorded 352 putouts and 11 assists with only two errors for a .995 fielding percentage in her first season at first base.

The Preseason All-SEC Softball Team is voted on by the league’s head coaches and consists of a minimum of 14 players. Each SEC head coach voted for five infielders, four outfielders, three pitchers, one catcher and one designated player/utility. No ties were broken.

2017 Preseason All-SEC Softball Team

Name, School Position Cl. Ht. Hometown Kasey Cooper, Auburn IF Sr. 5-4 Dothan, Ala. Kayli Kvistad, Florida IF Jr. 5-8 Lake City, Fla. Alyssa DiCarlo, Georgia IF So. 5-9 Glendale, Ariz. Meghan Gregg, Tennessee IF Jr. 5-9 Williamson, Ga. Tori Vidales, Texas A&M IF Jr. 5-8 La Porte, Texas Amanda Lorenz, Florida OF So. 5-5 Moorpark, Calif. Cortni Emanuel, Georgia OF Jr. 5-4 Missouri City, Texas Sydni Emanuel, Georgia OF Sr. 5-5 Missouri City, Texas Bailey Landry, LSU OF Sr. 5-8 Prairieville, La. Megan Geer, Tennessee OF Sr. 5-8 Los Alamitos, Calif. Alexis Osorio, Alabama P Jr. 5-8 Riverside, Calif. Delanie Gourley, Florida P Sr. 5-4 Lakeside, Calif. Carley Hoover, LSU P Jr. 6-2 Clemson, S.C. Sahvanna Jaquish, LSU C Sr. 5-8 Highlands, Calif. Samantha Show, Texas A&M DP/UT So. 6-0 East Bernard, Texas

