Show, Vidales Named to Preseason All-SEC Team

Texas A&M's Samantha Show and Tori Vidales were named to the SEC's preseason softball all-SEC team on Wednesday.

KAGS 10:54 PM. CST January 25, 2017

COLLEGE STATION – Texas A&M’s Samantha Show and Tori Vidales were named to the Southeastern Conference’s 10th annual Preseason All-SEC Team, the league office announced Wednesday.

 

Last season as a freshman, Show recorded 25 wins in the circle, which tied for the most in the conference, while also hitting .274 with 13 home runs and 31 RBI. The East Bernard, Texas, native earned SEC All-Freshman Team and NFCA South Region Second Team honors last season.

 

An NFCA All-American Third Team, All-SEC First Team and All-SEC Defensive Team member a year ago, Vidales led the Aggies in batting average (.406), slugging percentage (.712), on-base percentage (.519) and walks (40). Defensively, the La Porte, Texas, native recorded 352 putouts and 11 assists with only two errors for a .995 fielding percentage in her first season at first base.

 

The Preseason All-SEC Softball Team is voted on by the league’s head coaches and consists of a minimum of 14 players. Each SEC head coach voted for five infielders, four outfielders, three pitchers, one catcher and one designated player/utility. No ties were broken.

 

To learn more about Texas A&M softball, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieSoftball on Twitter.

 

 

2017 Preseason All-SEC Softball Team

 

Name, School

Position

Cl.

Ht.

Hometown

Kasey Cooper, Auburn

IF

Sr.

5-4

Dothan, Ala.

Kayli Kvistad, Florida

IF

Jr.

5-8

Lake City, Fla.

Alyssa DiCarlo, Georgia

IF

So.

5-9

Glendale, Ariz.

Meghan Gregg, Tennessee

IF

Jr.

5-9

Williamson, Ga.

Tori Vidales, Texas A&M

IF

Jr.

5-8

La Porte, Texas

Amanda Lorenz, Florida

OF

So.

5-5

Moorpark, Calif.

Cortni Emanuel, Georgia

OF

Jr.

5-4

Missouri City, Texas

Sydni Emanuel, Georgia

OF

Sr.

5-5

Missouri City, Texas

Bailey Landry, LSU

OF

Sr.

5-8

Prairieville, La.

Megan Geer, Tennessee

OF

Sr.

5-8

Los Alamitos, Calif.

Alexis Osorio, Alabama

P

Jr.

5-8

Riverside, Calif.

Delanie Gourley, Florida

P

Sr.

5-4

Lakeside, Calif.

Carley Hoover, LSU

P

Jr.

6-2

Clemson, S.C.

Sahvanna Jaquish, LSU

C

Sr.

5-8

Highlands, Calif.

Samantha Show, Texas A&M

DP/UT

So.

6-0

East Bernard, Texas

 

