SHSU Athletics Statement Regarding Hurricane Harvey

HUNTSVILLE – With impending inclement weather issues due to Hurricane Harvey headed for the Texas Gulf Coast and other parts of Southeast Texas, officials are considering all factors before coming to a decision regarding this weekend's athletic activities, including Sunday’s scheduled football season opener against Richmond.



“Obviously it is a very fluid situation that we are dealing with, and we will continue to monitor the storm before making a final decision regarding Sunday,” Sam Houston Athletics Director Bobby Williams said. “The safety of both teams, personnel and fans are of the utmost importance and we expect to make a decision soon that is in the best interest of all involved. I would also like to thank the officials from the University of Richmond for their patience and cooperation in the handling of this situation.”



As of reports Thursday afternoon, Harvey could be as large as a Category 3 hurricane when it makes predicted landfall this weekend. Officials from both schools are cognizant of the conditions and are working toward making a decision about the game that is in the best interest of the teams, fans and game personnel.

“We will continue to work hand-in-hand with Sam Houston to ensure we make the best decision for both sides,” Richmond Interim Athletic Director David Walsh added. “The safety of our student-athletes and staff is our top priority”

Currently the game between the No. 3 Bearkats and the No. 7 Spiders is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Sunday and will be aired live on ESPNU as the lone college football game played in the nation that evening. The Bearkat soccer team is also slated for a pair of home matches this weekend, taking on Jackson State at 6:30 p.m. on Friday and Oral Roberts at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

