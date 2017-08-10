KAGS
Sights and Sounds: Texas A&M Fall Camp Day 6

Highlights from day 6 of Texas A&M Fall Camp, in which the Aggies were inside Kyle Field.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 7:09 PM. CDT August 10, 2017

The sights and sounds from day six of Texas A&M fall camp, which took place inside Kyle Field. 

