Silsbee Defeats Navasota in District 10-4A Play

Silsbee defeated Navasota 39-34 on Friday.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:44 PM. CDT October 20, 2017

Navasota led 14-3 at the end of one quarter, but couldn't hang on as Silsbee fought back to defeat the Rattlers 39-34. 

