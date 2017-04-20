Six Rudder Athletes Sign to Play in College

Six Rudder athletes signed letters of intent to play sports in college on Thursday:
Tim Fletcher - Gymnastics at Army West Point
Deysta Wilbert - Girls Basketball at Ranger College
Rebecca Delgado - Softball at Mountain View College
Darby Jones - Softball at Blinn College
Damian Lister - Boys Basketball at Seward County CC
Ladarius Johnson - Boys Basketball at Seward County CC
© 2017 KAGS-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs