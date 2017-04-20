KAGS
Six Rudder Athletes Sign to Play in College

6 athletes from Rudder High inked letters of intent to play sports in college.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 6:51 PM. CDT April 20, 2017

Six Rudder athletes signed letters of intent to play sports in college on Thursday:

Tim Fletcher - Gymnastics at Army West Point

Deysta Wilbert - Girls Basketball at Ranger College

Rebecca Delgado - Softball at Mountain View College

Darby Jones - Softball at Blinn College

Damian Lister - Boys Basketball at Seward County CC

Ladarius Johnson - Boys Basketball at Seward County CC

 

