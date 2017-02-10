Sixth Inning Rally Lifts No. 18 Texas A&M Over Lamar, 2-1

COLLEGE STATION – The No. 18 Texas A&M softball team opened the 2017 season with a 2-1 victory in comeback fashion over the Lamar Cardinals Friday night at the Aggie Softball Complex.

With the Aggies (1-0) trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the sixth, junior Tori Vidales scored from first on an infield single by junior Kristen Cuyos. The hard ground ball caromed off Lamar’s Kelly Meeuwsen’s glove, which allowed Vidales to beat the throw home and tie the game at 1-1. Sophomore Samantha Show followed with a double off the wall, plating Cuyos and giving the Aggies a one-run lead.

The Cardinals’ starter, Ciara Luna (0-1), kept the Aggie bats silent for the first five frames, holding them to two hits with six strikeouts. The Aggies put runners in scoring position in the first and fifth innings but were unable to capitalize.

Show (1-0) earned the opening day start in the circle coming off her 25-win rookie campaign, and struck out six Cardinals over the complete-game victory. After Lamar’s Ashley McDowell reached on an error to leadoff the game, Show mowed down the next eight batters, and didn’t give up a hit until the fifth.

The Cardinals took advantage of Aggie mistakes to put up the first run of the game in the fourth. Show allowed two baserunners on via a walk and a hit-by-pitch, before Lamar scored on a fielding error.

Offensively, sophomore Kaitlyn Alderink led the Aggies by reaching twice in the game with a walk and a single. Sophomore Riley Sartain posted the Aggies’ first extra-base hit of the season on a double in the fifth.

The Maroon and White are back for day two of the Aggie Classic on Saturday with a doubleheader starting at 12:15 p.m. against Central Michigan followed by a showdown with Ohio State at 3:00 p.m.

Both games can be seen on the SEC Network +, available through WatchESPN and the ESPN app and can be heard locally on Willy 1550 AM.

Texas A&M Head Coach Jo Evans

On the win…

“I am happy with the win. We came in here knowing that Lamar fights. Their head coach does a great job with them. They reflect her confidence and enthusiasm in the way they play the game. They took advantage of the opportunity we gave them in the fourth inning and I thought their pitcher did a nice job. She went out and threw well. We were fortunate to get away with one tonight.”

On sophomore Samantha Show’s performance…

“I thought she looked terrific out there. I thought that really was telling in the first inning when we threw one away and she kept her composure. She went out there and threw strikes. You can see that kid has grown up a lot. I thought she showed really good composure out there on the mound and kept them off balance.”

