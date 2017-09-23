Close Sixth Ranked Blinn Gets 4th Straight Victory Over Kilgore. KAGS 11:05 PM. CDT September 23, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Bucs win 24-16 on the road over Kilgore to move to 4-0 on the year and unbeaten in Region XIV play. © 2017 KAGS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom 16-year-old charged with shooting parents Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017 More Stories Caldwell High teacher charged with improper… Sep 22, 2017, 2:51 p.m. Family of Bryan murder victim speaks out Sep 22, 2017, 4:32 p.m. No place to call home: rescued horses still unclaimed Sep 22, 2017, 9:15 a.m.
