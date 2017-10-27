KAGS
Smithville Upends Caldwell in Crucial District Game

Smithville defeated Caldwell 43-27 on Friday night.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:09 PM. CDT October 27, 2017

Smithville defeated Caldwell 43-27 to position themselves ahead of the Hornets in the District 10-4A DII playoff push. 

