KAGS
Close

Snook Takes Down Weimar

Snook defeated Weimar 81-44 on Tuesday night.

KAGS 10:57 PM. CST January 03, 2017

Class 2A No. 19 Snook had no troubles with Weimar on Tuesday night, picking up an 81-44 win. 

(© 2017 KAGS)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories