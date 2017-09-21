KAGS
Somerville Falls Short Against Rudder JV

Rudder's JV team defeated Somerville 12-10 on Thursday night.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 10:57 PM. CDT September 21, 2017

Somerville fell to 0-4 on the season in a 12-10 loss to the Rudder JV on Thursday. 

