Something's Got to Give on the Line

Texas A&M leads the nation in sacks, while Mississippi State is second in the nation at giving up sacks, allowing just 3 all year, so something has to give Saturday night.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:12 PM. CDT October 24, 2017

Texas A&M leads the nation in sacks with 28; Mississippi State's three sacks allowed are second best in the country, and tops in the SEC. Naturally, something has to give on Saturday at Kyle Field. 

