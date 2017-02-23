South Carolina Women Increase A&M Losing Streak to Three with Huge Road Win

(Photo: KCEN Editor)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) - A'ja Wilson had 21 points and 15 rebounds and No. 7 South Carolina beat Texas A&M 80-64 on Thursday night to remain in Southeastern Conference title contention.

The Gamecocks (23-4, 13-2) trailed the Aggies 30-29 with five minutes remaining in the second quarter before closing out the first half on a 12-5 run to make it 41-35. Bianca Cuevas-Moore had six of the Gamecocks 13 steals.

Scoring leader Danni Williams was held to 12 points on 4-of-14 shooting for the Aggies (19-9, 9-6).

