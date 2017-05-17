KAGS
Speedy Noil Signs with Seahawks

Former Texas A&M wide receiver Speedy Noil signed a rookie free agent contract with the Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday.

KAGS 4:59 PM. CDT May 17, 2017

