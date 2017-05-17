Close Speedy Noil Signs with Seahawks Former Texas A&M wide receiver Speedy Noil signed a rookie free agent contract with the Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday. KAGS 4:59 PM. CDT May 17, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Former Texas A&M wide receiver Speedy Noil signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday. © 2017 KAGS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom 16-year-old charged with shooting parents Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017 More Stories Family Mourns Loss During Mother's Day Weekend. May 16, 2017, 7:10 p.m. Phone scam aimed towards veterans May 16, 2017, 11:49 a.m. Man sues woman after she texts throughout date,… May 16, 2017, 6:01 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs