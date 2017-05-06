Close Sports Anchor Matt Trent Tries for Gridiron Glory with Blinn Football The tryout was held in Brenham for the Region XIV football squad. Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:11 PM. CDT May 06, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST The Blinn football team had open tryouts and KAGS very own Matt Trent put his skills to the test. © 2017 KAGS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom 16-year-old charged with shooting parents Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017 More Stories Two child sex offenders explain how they picked… Apr 27, 2017, 10:21 p.m. Following Her Mother's Legacy May. 5, 2017, 6:50 p.m. Hospital Chef specializing in comfort food May. 5, 2017, 3:03 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs