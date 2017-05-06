KAGS
Close

Sports Anchor Matt Trent Tries for Gridiron Glory with Blinn Football

The tryout was held in Brenham for the Region XIV football squad.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:11 PM. CDT May 06, 2017

The Blinn football team had open tryouts and KAGS very own Matt Trent put his skills to the test.

© 2017 KAGS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories