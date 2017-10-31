KAGS
St. Joes Sweeps Away New Braunfels Christian

St. Joseph defeated New Braunfels Christian 3-0 to advance to round 3 of the TAPPS 2A playoffs

Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:09 PM. CDT October 31, 2017

St. Joseph dispatched New Braunfels Christian 3-0 on Tuesday night in round 2 of the TAPPS 2A playoffs. 

