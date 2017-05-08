KAGS
Close

St. Joseph Dominates Alpha Omega in Round 2 Win

St. Joseph rolled Huntsville Alpha Omega 11-1 in the second round of the TAPPS Division 5 playoffs on Monday afternoon.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 10:44 PM. CDT May 08, 2017

St. Joseph defeated Huntsville Alpha Omega 11-1 in 5 innings in round 2 of the TAPPS Division 5 Baseball Playoffs  on Monday. 

© 2017 KAGS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories