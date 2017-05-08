Close St. Joseph Dominates Alpha Omega in Round 2 Win St. Joseph rolled Huntsville Alpha Omega 11-1 in the second round of the TAPPS Division 5 playoffs on Monday afternoon. Colin Deaver, KAGS 10:44 PM. CDT May 08, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST St. Joseph defeated Huntsville Alpha Omega 11-1 in 5 innings in round 2 of the TAPPS Division 5 Baseball Playoffs on Monday. © 2017 KAGS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom 16-year-old charged with shooting parents Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017 More Stories Two people in custody for capital murder May. 8, 2017, 4:21 p.m. Residents express concerns about busy College… May. 8, 2017, 10:26 p.m. Suspect arrested in connection to Valero shooting May. 8, 2017, 12:06 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs