St. Joseph girls basketball team head to state

St. Joseph girls basketball defeat Universal City First Baptist 43-33

Shayda Nazifpour, KAGS 10:42 PM. CST February 25, 2017

BRYAN, Texas - St. Joseph girls basketball defeated Universal City First Baptist 43-33 on Saturday. The lady eagles win their regional game and advance to state.

