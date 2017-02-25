Close St. Joseph girls basketball team head to state St. Joseph girls basketball defeat Universal City First Baptist 43-33 Shayda Nazifpour, KAGS 10:42 PM. CST February 25, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST BRYAN, Texas - St. Joseph girls basketball defeated Universal City First Baptist 43-33 on Saturday. The lady eagles win their regional game and advance to state. (© 2017 KAGS) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS TAMU students file Title IX complaint Aggie Corps of Cadets Mourn for cadet killed Rudder Wins Barnburner Over Brenham Couple delivers baby in parking lot Driver charged in recent fatal accident Story behind J.J. Watt speed drawing Consol Sneaks by Georgetown to Advance in 5A Playoffs Lawmakers filing bills to derail high speed rail Final week of annual Girl Scout cookie sales Watch: Jaden meets Lester Holt More Stories 28 injured after car plows into crowd watching… Feb 25, 2017, 7:08 p.m. Residents file Title IX complaint against TAMU Feb 24, 2017, 10:18 p.m. Girl Scouts head into their final weekend of sales Feb 23, 2017, 10:54 p.m.
