St. Joseph's Season Ends in TAPPS 2A State Semifinals No. 3 St. Joseph fell to No. 6 Shiner St. Paul 52-37 in the TAPPS 2A State Semifinals on Friday. Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:13 PM. CST March 03, 2017 The third-ranked St. Joseph girls fell to Shiner St. Paul 52-37 in the TAPPS 2A State Semifinals on Friday.
