KAGS
Close

St. Joseph's Season Ends in TAPPS 2A State Semifinals

No. 3 St. Joseph fell to No. 6 Shiner St. Paul 52-37 in the TAPPS 2A State Semifinals on Friday.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:13 PM. CST March 03, 2017

The third-ranked St. Joseph girls fell to Shiner St. Paul 52-37 in the TAPPS 2A State Semifinals on Friday. 

(© 2017 KAGS)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories