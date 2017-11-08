KAGS
Starkel Back Under Center Means a Different 'Offensive Menu'

Nick Starkel is back under center for the Aggies this week as they battle New Mexico.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 8:32 PM. CST November 08, 2017

Nick Starkel will start at quarterback again for Texas A&M on Saturday vs New Mexico, which brings a different set of plays to the offense than the Aggies were using when Kellen Mond was starting. 

