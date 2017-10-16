Starkel Good to Go, but Mond Remains the Starter for Texas A&M

Kevin Sumlin announced on his radio show Monday night that Texas A&M redshirt freshman quarterback Nick Starkel is healthy enough to play, after recovering from a broken ankle suffered in week one against UCLA. However, Sumlin said that true freshman Kellen Mond will remain A&M's starting quarterback, and Starkel will serve as his primary backup, putting to bed any chances of a quarterback controversy.

