Close State Ranked Snook Girls Blow Out Burton on Home Floor Snook girls take down Burton with 40 point blowout. KAGS 11:20 PM. CST January 18, 2018 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST The Snook girls basketball team, ranked 21st in 2A, blew out Burton 60-20. © 2018 KAGS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom 16-year-old charged with shooting parents Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017 More Stories Shooter in Bryan murder-suicide had previous… Jan 18, 2018, 8:44 p.m. USA Gymnastics terminates agreement with Karolyi… Jan 18, 2018, 2:59 p.m. New plans unveiled for Grimes Co. stop on upcoming… Jan 18, 2018, 8:50 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs