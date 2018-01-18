KAGS
State Ranked Snook Girls Blow Out Burton on Home Floor

Snook girls take down Burton with 40 point blowout.

KAGS 11:20 PM. CST January 18, 2018

The Snook girls basketball team, ranked 21st in 2A, blew out Burton 60-20.

