Struggles Continue for Sam Houston Baseball in Loss to Rice

(Photo: KCEN Editor)

HUNTSVILLE – Hunter Hearn blasted a game-tying home run in the fourth inning, but Rice scratched across two runs in the eighth to edge Sam Houston State, 5-3, on Tuesday at Don Sanders Stadium.

The three-run homer was Hearn’s first of the season and third of the sophomore’s career and knotted the game at three-all after the Owls jumped ahead in the early frames.

Sam Houston (17-8) ran into trouble in the eighth but appeared to have what it took to escape the jam. Rice led off the inning with consecutive singles but reliever Kyle Backhus buckled down, striking out Dominic Dicaprio.

Then, Ford Proctor, who belted a pair of homers in the game, hit a chopper back to Backhus. The freshman turned to second for the force out but the Kats could not make the relay to first for the inning-ending twin killing. Darryn Sheppard made Sam Houston pay, fighting off a 1-2 pitch for a single into shallow left, send both runners home.

Backhus (1-2) drew the hard-luck loss, allowing three hits and the two runs in 2 2-3 innings while striking out four without allowing a walk. Sam Houston starter Dakota Mills took the no decision, scattering seven hits while allowing three runs (two earned) while striking out six without a walk.

© 2017 KAGS-TV