Sumlin has Strong Words for Speedy Noil

Texas A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin had strong words for suspended junior wide receiver Speedy Noil during the Rodeo Bowl festivities at the Texas Bowl on Monday night.

“I told him the focus is not going to be on you, you’re not here at the bowl game,” Sumlin said. “That you need to go home and think about what you really want to do in life, and give us some time to think, too.”

Noil was suspended after turning himself in last week for marijuana possession. He was the Aggies third-leading receiver in 2016.

Texas A&M will play Kansas State in the 2016 Advocare Texas Bowl on Dec. 28 at 8 pm at NRG Stadium in Houston.

