Sumlin, Woodward Haven't Discussed Future at A&M

Kevin Sumlin said Tuesday that he and Scott Woodward hadn't spoken about his future at Texas A&M.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:10 PM. CST November 07, 2017

Texas A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin said Tuesday that he and athletic director Scott Woodward hadn't spoken about his future in Aggieland. Rumors have been swirling about Sumlin's future at Texas A&M all week. 

