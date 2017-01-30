KAGS
Super Bowl Week Kicks Off with Media Day Circus

Festivities for Super Bowl LI began on Monday night with media. Matt Trent was on hand and has more from Minute Maid Park.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:00 PM. CST January 30, 2017

The NFL has earned a reputation over the last decade for being the, "No Fun League." However, Monday night in Houston it was anything but no fun as Super Bowl LI festivities kicked off with media day inside Minute Maid Park.

The event has a reputation for bringing in quite the cast of characters and KAGS' Matt Trent was one of them. He wraps up a busy night inside the circus. 

