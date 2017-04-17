TAMU decathlete hopes to continue record breaking success

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - For any college athlete juggling school and sport can be a tough task to handle, but for Senior track and field phenom Lindon Victor he's managing to balance his studies while competing in nearly a dozen events.

"The decathlon is 10 different events over two days," said Lindon.

The decathlete hails from the Caribbean island of Grenada and says growing up he was primarily a thrower, but he and his coaches quickly realized his body type wasn't meant for just throwing.

"My coaches were like, let's put you in the multi, and that was probably a good fit for me," said Lindon.

A good fit it was, since joining the Aggie track and field team Lindon has a claimed a multitude of titles including national champion, Olympian and most recently collegiate record holder on his first run at the decathlon for this outdoor season.

"I think breaking the collegiate record was a huge achievement, it's something that I've been dreaming of for a long time," said Lindon.

Lindon attributes much of his success to his teammates and the coaching staff and says he wouldn't be able to achieve this much without their continued support.

So what’s next for the decathlete?

Lindon says it’s just a meet by meet process and he hopes to continue learning and growing as the season progresses.

'It's just one meet at a time, to see how good I can be this season. just stay healthy and trust god and trust the process, and I think I'll be fine," said Lindon.





