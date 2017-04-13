KAGS
Taylor Wins Pitcher's Duel Over Caldwell

Caldwell falls at home 2-0.

KAGS 11:29 PM. CDT April 13, 2017

Game was scoreless for most of the affair until Taylor pulled away late with a 2-0 win.

© 2017 KAGS-TV


