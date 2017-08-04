KAGS
Texas A&M 2017 Fall Camp Day 1 Sights and Sounds

Highlights from the first day of Texas A&M Fall Camp in College Station.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 7:15 PM. CDT August 04, 2017

Highlights from day one of Texas A&M Fall Camp, where the Aggies are preparing to open the 2017 season on the road at UCLA. 

© 2017 KAGS-TV


