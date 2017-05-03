Texas A&M Adds Former 5-Star Recruit Ciera Johnson

(Photo: KCEN Editor)

COLLEGE STATION - Texas A&M women’s basketball announced the addition of Louisville transfer, and 2016 McDonald’s All-American, Ciera Johnson (Duncanville, Texas) to the program on Wednesday. Johnson, a Duncanville HS product who was the No. 1-rated post from the 2016 recruiting class, is expected to sit out the 2017-18 season and will be a sophomore for the 2018-19 season.

“We are ecstatic to get a player who wants to come closer to home, and play at Texas A&M,” said head coach Gary Blair. “Her size is similar to Khaalia Hillsman, and knowing that she will have a year to get better in practice against both Khaalia and Emer Nichols, she will help give us the strength and depth we’ve been looking for at the post position.”

At Louisville, Johnson played in all 37 of the Cardinals’ games, averaging 4.0 points and 2.3 rebounds per game, shooting exactly 50 percent from the field (61 of 122). She posted a career high 18 points against Belmont on November 13, and scored 11 points against PItt on January 8, her highest in a conference game.

A 2016 graduate of Duncanville HS, Johnson was a five-star recruit who played in both the McDonald’s All-American Game and Jordan Brand Classic. Johnson was rated as the No. 13 recruit overall and No. 1 post player in the 2016 class by ESPN HoopGurlz.

Her senior season, she helped Duncanville to the 2016 Texas 6A State Title, posting a 39-0 record while averaging 15.3 points and 8.8 rebounds. She was named a WBCA All-American selection, in addition to picking up District 8-6A MVP honors. She was an All-State selection by both the TGCA and TABC.

As a junior, Johnson averaged 14.9 points, 9.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 3.2 blocks, earning her first TGCA All-State First Team selections. She was named to the District 8-6A First Team for her efforts. As a sophomore, she helped Duncanville to a 35-1 record, with its only loss coming in the state title game, earning all-district honors.

She was coached by Cathy Self-Morgan at Duncanville High School, and played AAU under coach Darryl Horton with DFW Elite, the same AAU club that has produced Texas A&M record-setting stars such as Takia Starks, Courtney Walker, Jordan Jones and Curtyce Knox, in addition to signee Chennedy Carter.

Johnson was a member of National Honor Society at Duncanville, and earned Academic All-State honors as a junior and a senior.

