Texas A&M Adds Marquette Transfer Duane Wilson

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team has officially added Duane Wilson, a graduate transfer guard from Marquette, to its roster for the upcoming 2017-18 season.

“I am really thankful to add Duane to our program,” Aggie head coach Billy Kennedy said. “His toughness and experience makes us better right away. His versatility to play different positions and score will give us a chance to compete for another championship.”

Wilson, who will be eligible to compete for Texas A&M next season, played three years at Marquette for coach Steve Wojciechowski and helped the school make an appearance in the 2017 NCAA Tournament. During 95 career games for the Golden Eagles, the 6-foot-2 guard made 51 starts while shooting 41.2 percent from the field and 68.6 percent from the free throw stripe. He averaged 8.8 points and 2.3 rebounds per game while totaling 201 assists, 110 steals and 17 blocked shots.

After redshirting the 2013-14 season following a leg injury, Wilson made an impact during his first season on the court in 2015-16 by scoring 11.9 points per game while shooting 35.5 percent from behind the 3-point arc. He garnered a spot on the Big East All-Rookie Team after averaging 12.3 points per game in league play, to lead all conference newcomers. Following his sophomore season, Wilson was given the program’s True Blue Award, which is given annually to the player who draws the most charges.

Prior to Marquette, Wilson enjoyed an impressive career at Dominican High School [Milwaukee, Wis.] where he was named First Team All-State honoree by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and led the Knights to the 2013 state championship. Entering college he was considered a consensus top-100 nationally ranked recruit who was ranked 51st by Rivals.com, 53rd by ESPN, 68th by CBSSports.com and 71st by Scout.com.

