Texas A&M Advances To SEC Semifinals With 62-48 Win

GREENVILLE, S.C.- Texas A&M advanced to the conference semifinals for the 11th time in the past 13 years with a 62-48 win in the SEC Tournament Quarterfinals over No. 23 and third-seeded Missouri on Friday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

The Aggies (21-10) held Missouri (21-10) to just 12 points combined in the second and third quarters, building a 39-31 advantage.

Anriel Howard led the Aggies with 19 points and nine rebounds. Taylor Cooper matched her Texas A&M-career high with 16 points and Danni Williams added 12.

Curtyce Knox had 10 assists, which moved her into second on the SEC Single-Season assist list. She can break the SEC single-season record with three more assists this season.

The Aggies are now 7-3 all-time in the SEC Tournament and 19-6 in all conference tournaments since 2008.

The Aggies return to action on Saturday, March 4 at 6:15 p.m. CT to take on 2-seed Mississippi State in the SEC Semifinals.

QUICKIE NOTES

· Texas A&M advances to their conference semifinal for the 11th time in the past 13 years, and first time since 2014.

· Texas A&M is 7-3 in the SEC Tournament and 19-6 in all conference tournaments since 2006

· The Aggies are 3-2 in the SEC Quarterfinals

· Texas A&M held Missouri to four points in the third quarter, tied for the fewest Texas A&M has allowed in a quarter. The Aggies have held two of their last three opponents to four points in a quarter.

· Anriel Howard scored in double figures for the 17th time this season and third time in four games

· Howard passed Danielle Adams’ 2010-11 season (324 rebounds) and tied Kelsey Bone’s 2012-13 season (326 rebounds) for second on Texas A&M’s single-season rebound list. Howard has 326 rebounds on the season.

· Curtyce Knox moved into second on the SEC Single-Season assist list,

o Knox had 10+ assists for the 15th time this season

· Taylor Cooper matched her Texas A&M career-high with 16 points

o She scored in double figures for the eighth time this season, and for the fifth time since moving into the starting lineup on Feb. 2

· Danni Williams scored in double figures for the second straight game and 28th time this season

· The Aggies are 4-3 against ranked teams this season and 4-1 against ranked teams away-from-home

· Since the rule change in 2015-16, Texas A&M is 37-2 when leading after three quarters

· Texas A&M head coach Gary Blair is 330-139 in 14 seasons at Texas A&M and 738-302 in his Hall of Fame career. He is 13th all-time in career wins.

