Texas A&M announces 2017 football signees

2017 TEXAS A&M FOOTBALL SIGNING CLASS

Signee Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown High School Previous School

+ Jhamon Ausbon WR 6’2” 220 Houston, Texas IMG Academy (Fla.)

+ Connor Blumrick QB 6’5” 200 Pearland, Texas Pearland HS

Camron Buckley WR 6’2” 185 Cedar Hill, Texas Cedar Hill HS

+ Keldrick Carper ATH 6’2” 175 Plain Dealing, La. Plain Dealing HS (La.)

Micheal Clemons DE 6’5” 240 Garland, Texas Sachse HS Cisco JC (Texas)

Carson Green OL 6’6” 272 Southlake, Texas Southlake Carroll HS

+ Anthony Hines III LB 6’3” 220 Plano, Texas Plano East HS

+ Jared Hocker OL 6’6” 301 North Richland Hills, Texas Birdville HS

Camron Horry TE 6’5” 261 Katy, Texas James E. Taylor HS

Devodrick Johnson LB 6’2” 211 Dallas, Texas Kimball HS

Tyree Johnson DE 6’4” 247 Washington, D.C. St. Johns College (D.C)

+ Hezekiah Jones WR 5’11” 168 Stafford, Texas Stafford HS

Myles Jones CB 6’4” 175 Magnolia, Texas Magnolia West HS

Jacob Kibodi RB 6’2” 198 Baton Rouge, La. Christian Life Academy (La.)

+ Santino Marchiol LB 6’3” 224 Centennial, Colo. IMG Academy

Keynel McZeal TE 6’2” 220 Port Neches, Texas Port Neches-Groves HS

+ Kellen Mond QB 6’2” 191 San Antonio, Texas IMG Academy (Fla.)

Dan Moore Jr. OL 6’5” 315 Beaumont, Texas West Brook Senior HS

Devin Morris CB 6’1” 180 Caldwell, Texas Caldwell HS

+ Roshauud Paul WR 6’0” 170 Bremond, Texas Bremond HS

Jayden Peevy DT 6’6” 279 Bellaire, Texas Bellaire HS

Grayson Reed OL 6’5” 305 Cypress, Texas Cypress Creek HS

Debione Renfro CB 6’2” 183 Pearland, Texas Pearland HS

Ondario Robinson DE 6’3” 236 Hutto, Texas Hutto HS

Joshua Rogers DT 6’5” 277 Houston, Texas Houston Christian HS

Derrick Tucker S 6’1” 189 Manvel, Texas Manvel HS

Adrian Wolford OL 6’4” 323 Meeker, Okla. Meeker HS (Okla.)

+ -- Early enrollee

JHAMON AUSBON

WR • 6-2 • 220 • Fr.

Houston, Texas

(IMG Academy [Bradenton, Fla.])

Coached by Kevin Wright at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

• Under Armour All-American.

• Helped lead IMG Academy to an 11-0 record and No. 2 national ranking by grabbing 18 catches for 399 yards and five touchdowns in 2016.

• Rated a four-star recruit by PrepStar ... named to PrepStar Top 150 Dream Team ... ranked the No. 95 overall national recruit by PrepStar.

• Rated a four-star recruit by Scout ... ranked the No. 48 overall national recruit and the nation’s No. 6 overall wide receiver ... ranks No. 3 WR in the South and No. 1 WR in Florida.

• Four-star prospect by Rivals ... ranked the No. 20 wide receiver and No. 130 overall prospect in the nation ... No. 28 prospect in the state of Texas.

• Four-star by ESPN ... rated the No. 20 wide receiver in the nation and No. 135 on the ESPN 300 list ... No. 27 in the state of Florida and No. 65 in the Southeast Region.

• Four-star by 247Sports ... rated the No. 29 wide receiver and No. 75 overall prospect in the nation ... No. 14 player in the state of Florida.

CONNOR BLUMRICK

QB • 6-5 • 200 • Fr.

Pearland, Texas

(Pearland HS)

Coached by Tony Heath at Pearland High School.

• Missed the majority of his senior season due to injury after earning first-team all-district honors as a junior in 2015 after passing for nearly 1,500 yards for the Pearland Oilers.

• Rated a three-star recruit by PrepStar ... named to PrepStar All-Southeast Region

• Rated a three-star recruit by Scout ... ranked the No. 13 quarterback in the state of Texas and No. 14 in the Midland Region ... No. 96 QB nationally.

• Three-star prospect by Rivals ... rated the No. 22 pro-style quarterback recruit in the nation.

• Three-star by ESPN ... rated the No. 35 dual-threat in the nation ... No. 137 in the state of Texas and No. 177 in the Midlands Region.

• Three-star by 247Sports ... rated the No. 35 pro-style quarterback in the nation ... No. 123 player in the state of Texas.

CAMRON BUCKLEY

WR • 6-2 • 185 • Fr.

Cedar Hill, Texas

(Cedar Hill HS)

Coached by Carlos Lynn at Cedar Hill High School.

• Under Armour All-American.

• Helped Cedar Hill High School to an 11-3 record with 26 catches for 380 yards and three touchdowns as a senior. As a junior, Buckley had 31 catches for 430 yards and seven scores.

• Rated a three-star recruit by PrepStar ... named to PrepStar All-Midlands Region Team.

• Rated a four-star recruit by Scout ... ranked the No. 57 wide receiver nationally ... ranked No. 14 WR in the state of Texas and the Midland Region.

• Four-star prospect by Rivals ... rated the No. 40 wide receiver in the nation ... No. 39 recruit in the state of Texas.

• Three-star by ESPN ... rated the No. 85 wide receiver in the nation ... No. 77 in the state of Texas and No. 94 in the Midlands Region.

• Three-star by 247Sports ... rated the No. 55 wide receiver in the nation ... No. 53 player in the state of Texas.

KELDRICK CARPER

ATH • 6-2 • 175 • Fr.

Plain Dealing, La.

(Plain Dealing HS)

Coached by James Thurman at Plain Dealing High School in Plain Dealing, La.

• The two-way standout grabbed 52 catches for 823 yards and seven touchdowns and rushed for 391 yards with six touchdowns on offense, and had 61 tackles with four pickoffs on defense. Also had a pair of punt return touchdowns.

• Rated a four-star recruit by PrepStar ... named PrepStar Top 350 All-American ... ranked the No. 350 overall national recruit by PrepStar.

• Rated a four-star recruit by Scout ... ranked No. 260 overall national recruit ... rated the No. 21 athlete nationally ... rated No. 2 athlete in the state of Louisiana and No. 10 in the South Region.

• Four-star prospect by Rivals ... rated the No. 33 athlete in the nation ... No. 14 recruit in the state of Louisiana.

• Four-star by ESPN ... rated the No. 57 wide receiver in the nation ... No. 16 in the state of Louisiana and No. 173 in the Southeast Region.

• Three-star by 247Sports ... rated the No. 27 safety in the nation ... No. 13 player in the state of Louisiana.

MICHEAL CLEMONS

DE • 6-5 • 240 • SO.

Garland, Texas

(Sachse HS / Cisco JC)

Coached by Dionte Dean at Cisco Junior College.

• Averaged five tackles per game for Cisco Junior College with 2.5 sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss in six games as a freshman in 2016.

• Rated a three-star recruit by PrepStar ... named to PrepStar JUCO Top 100.

• Three-star prospect by Rivals ... rated the nation’s No. 17 JUCO recruit.

• Four-star by ESPN ... rated the No. 5 JUCO defensive end in the nation ... No. 23 overall prospect on the ESPN JC50.

• Three-star by 247Sports ... rated the No. 3 defensive end prospect and No. 22 overall prospect in the JUCO ranks ... No. 5 JUCO player in the state of Texas.

CARSON GREEN

OL • 6-6 • 272 • Fr.

Southlake, Texas

(Carroll HS)

Coached by Hal Wasson at Southlake Carroll High School.

• First-team Class 6A all-state selection by the Associated Press after grading out at 98 percent in 2016 with 81 knockdowns and no QB sacks allowed.

• Rated a three-star recruit by PrepStar ... named to the PrepStar All-Midlands Region Team.

• Three-start recruit by Scout ... rated the nation’s No. 58 offensive tackle ... rated No. 8 OT in the state of Texas and No. 8 in the Midland Region.

• Three-star prospect by Rivals.

• Three-star by ESPN ... rated the No. 81 offensive tackle in the nation ... No. 140 in the state of Texas and No. 181 in the Midlands Region.

• Three-star by 247Sports ... rated the No. 107 offensive tackle in the nation ... No. 154 player in the state of Texas.

ANTHONY HINES III

LB • 6-3 • 220 • Fr.

Plano, Texas

(Plano East HS)

Coached by Joey McCullough at Plano East High School.

• Parade All-American.

• Under Armour All-American.

• Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Super Team.

• First-team Class 6A all-state selection and Defensive Player of the Year by the Associated Press after totaling 220 tackles, including 133 solo stops, with five sacks and 38 tackles for loss. He also contributed two pickoffs and five forced fumbles.

• The four-year lettermen finished his prep career with 640 tackles and 96 tackles for loss.

• Rated a four-star recruit by PrepStar ... named to Top 150 Dream Team ... ranked the No. 90 overall national recruit by PrepStar.

• Five-star recruit by Scout ... rated No. 19 recruit nationally ... rated the nation’s No. 2 inside linebacker ... top-rated ILB in the state of Texas and Midland Region.

• Four-star prospect by Rivals ... rated the nation’s No. 3 inside linebacker prospect and No. 11 overall recruit ... No. 14-ranked recruit in the state of Texas.

• Four-star by ESPN ... rated the No. 1 inside linebacker in the nation and No. 67 on the ESPN 300 list ... No. 14 in the state of Texas and No. 15 in the Southeast Region.

• Four-star by 247Sports ... rated the No. 2 inside linebacker and No. 63 overall prospect in the nation ... No. 8 player in Texas.

JARED HOCKER

OL • 6-6 • 301 • Fr.

North Richland Hills, Texas

(Birdville HS)

Coached by Lon Holbrook at Birdville High School in North Richland Hills, Texas.

• Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Super Team (third team).

• Rated a three-star recruit by PrepStar ... named to the PrepStar All-Southeast Region Team.

• Three-star by Rivals ... rated the nation’s No. 62 offensive tackle prospect ... No. 93-rated recruit in the state of Texas.

• Three-star by ESPN ... rated the No. 83 offensive guard in the nation ... No. 163 in the state of Texas and No. 213 in the Midlands Region.

• Three-star by 247Sports ... rated the No. 125 offensive tackle in the nation ... No. 181 player in the state of Texas.

CAMRON HORRY

TE • 6-5 • 261 • Fr.

Katy, Texas

(James E. Taylor HS)

Coached by Trey Herrmann at Katy Taylor High School.

• Honorable mention Class 6A all-state selection at offensive line by the Associated Press. Horry contributed 10 catches for 136 yards and a touchdown as a receiver.

• His father, Robert Horry, played 16 seasons in the NBA and played on seven NBA Championship teams.

• Rated a three-star recruit by PrepStar ... named to the PrepStar All-Midlands Region Team.

• Three-star recruit by Scout ... rated No. 40 offensive tackle ... ranked No. 5 OT in the state of Texas and the Midland Region.

• Three-star prospect by Rivals ... ranked the nation’s No. 34 tight end recruit.

• Three-star by ESPN ... rated the No. 27 tight end in the nation ... No. 134 in the state of Texas and No. 172 in the Midlands Region.

• Three-star by 247Sports ... rated the No. 18 tight end in the nation ... No. 68 player in the state of Texas.

DEVODRICK JOHNSON

LB • 6-2 • 211 • Fr.

Dallas, Texas

(Kimball HS)

Coached by Henry Cofer at Dallas Kimball High School.

• The versatile Johnson was Kimball’s leading rusher and receiver in 2016 with 472 rushing yards and 446 receiving yards, in addition to 268 passing yards.

• Earned first-team all-district honors at linebacker as a senior in 2016 after earning second-team recognition at quarterback as a junior.

• Rated a three-star recruit by PrepStar ... named to the PrepStar All-Midlands Region Team.

• Four-star recruit by Scout ... rated the No. 289 recruit nationally ... rated the nation’s No. 19 outside linebacker ... ranked No. 4 OLB in Texas and the Midland Region.

• Four-star prospect by Rivals ... rated the No. 28 outside linebacker in the nation ... No. 46 recruit in the state of Texas.

• Three-star by ESPN ... rated the No. 45 athlete in the nation ... No. 81 in the state of Texas and No. 99 in the Midlands Region.

• Three-star by 247Sports ... rated the No. 19 outside linebacker in the nation ... No. 49 player in the state of Texas.

TYREE JOHNSON

DE • 6-4 • 247 • Fr.

Washington D.C.

(St. John’s College)

Coached by Joe Casemento at St. John’s College in Washington D.C.

• Posted 66 tackles, including 11 sacks and 32 tackles for loss, as a senior at St. John’s College in Washington D.C. He also forced a pair of fumbles and had five QB hurries.

• Rated a three-star recruit by PrepStar ... named to the PrepStar All-Atlantic Region Team.

• Three-star recruit by Scout ... rated the No. 56 defensive end in the nation ... rated the No. 1 DE in Washington D.C. and No. 9 in the East Region.

• Four-star prospect by Rivals ... rated the No. 21 weakside defensive end in the nation ... No. 3-ranked recruit in Washington D.C.

• Three-star by ESPN ... rated the No. 62 defensive end in the nation ... No. 5 in the District of Columbia and No. 78 in the East Region.

• Three-star by 247Sports ... rated the No. 32 weakside defensive end in the nation ... No. 4 player in the District of Columbia.

HEZEKIAH JONES

WR • 5-11 • 168 • Fr.

Stafford, Texas

(Stafford HS)

Coached by Mo Hampton at Stafford High School.

• Under Armour All-American.

• Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Super Team (second team).

• As a senior, Jones caught 36 passes for 660 yards and 14 touchdowns while leading Stafford to an 12-2 record.

• As a junior, Jones caught 31 passes for 481 yards and five touchdowns while leading Stafford to an 11-1 record.

• Also a track and field standout, Jones earned six state track medals for Stafford, including the 200-meter dash state title in 2015.

• Rated a four-star recruit by PrepStar ... named to PrepStar Top 150 Dream Team ... ranked the No. 142 overall national recruit by PrepStar.

• Four-star recruit by Scout ... rated the No. 219 recruit nationally ... ranked the No. 31 wide receiver nationally ... rated No. 9 WR in the state of Texas and the Midland Region.

• Four-star prospect by Rivals ... rated the nation’s No. 22 wide receiver and No. 145 overall prospect ... No. 19 prospect in the state of Texas.

• Four-star by ESPN ... rated the No. 17 wide receiver in the nation and No. 113 on the ESPN 300 ... No. 19 prospect in the state of Texas and No. 20 in the Midlands Region.

• Four-star by 247Sports ... rated the No. 29 wide receiver and No. 180 overall prospect in the nation ... No. 31 player in Texas.

MYLES JONES

CB • 6-4 • 175 • Fr.

Magnolia, Texas

(Magnolia West HS)

Coached by JD Berna at Magnolia West High School.

• Honorable mention Class 5A all-state selection at defensive back by the Associated Press after making 29 tackles with three interceptions and nine passes broken up. Jones also blocked two field goal attempts and two punts on special teams.

• Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Super Team (second team).

• Rated a three-star recruit by PrepStar ... named to the PrepStar All-Midlands Region Team.

• Four-star recruit by Scout ... rated the No. 32 safety in the nation ... ranked No. 3 safety in the state of Texas and No. 4 in the Midland Region.

• Four-star prospect by Rivals ... rated the No. 30 safety in the nation ... No. 48 recruit in the state of Texas.

• Three-star by ESPN ... rated the No. 32 safety in the nation ... No. 72 in the state of Texas and No. 89 in the Midlands Region.

• Four-star by 247Sports ... rated the No. 25 safety in the nation ... No. 48 player in the state of Texas.

JACOB KIBODI

RB • 6-2 • 198 • Fr.

Baton Rouge, La.

(Christian Life Academy)

Coached by Ben Palmer at Christian Life Academy in Baton Rouge, La.

• Rushed for 1,208 yards and 12 touchdowns on 141 carries as a senior in 2016.

• Rated a three-star recruit by PrepStar ... named to the PrepStar All-Southeast Region Team.

• Three-star recruit by Scout ... rated the No. 74 running back in the nation ... ranked the No. 5 RB in the state of Louisiana and No. 33 in the South Region.

• Three-star prospect by Rivals ... rated the No. 45 player in the state of Louisiana.

• Three-star by ESPN ... rated the No. 55 running back in the nation ... No. 35 in the state of Texas and No. 383 in the Southeast Region.

• Three-star by 247Sports ... rated the No. 48 running back in the nation ... No. 35 player in the state of Louisiana.

SANTINO MARCHIOL

LB • 6-3 • 224 • Fr.

Centennial, Colo.

(IMG Academy [Bradenton, Fla.])

Coached by Kevin Wright at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

• Helped IMG Academy to an 11-0 record and a No. 2 national ranking by contributing 54 tackles, including a sack and four tackles for loss.

• Rated a three-star recruit by PrepStar ... named to the PrepStar All-Southeast Region Team.

• Four-star recruit by Scout ... rated the nation’s No. 26 outside linebacker recruit ... ranked the No. 3 OLB in the state of Florida and No. 13 in the South Region.

• Four-star prospect by Rivals ... rated the No. 22 outside linebacker in the nation ... No. 43 recruit in the state of Florida.

• Four-star by ESPN ... rated the No. 21 outside linebacker in the nation ... No. 50 prospect in the state of Florida and No. 142 in the Southeast Region.

• Four-star by 247Sports ... rated the No. 17 inside linebacker and No. 320 overall prospect in the nation ... No. 42 player in the state of Florida.

KEYNEL McNEAL

TE • 6-2 • 220 • Fr.

Port Neches, Texas

(Port Neches-Groves HS)

Coached by Brandon Faircloth at Port Neches-Groves High School.

• Helped Port Neches-Groves High School to an 11-2 record as a senior while grabbing 34 catches for 537 yards and seven touchdowns.

• Rated a three-star recruit by PrepStar ... named to the PrepStar All-Midlands Region Team.

• Three-star recruit by Scout ... rated the No. 59 tight end in the nation ... ranked the No. 6 TE in the state of Texas and No. 10 in the Midland Region.

• Three-star prospect by Rivals ... rated the nation’s No. 26 tight end ... No. 77 recruit in the state of Texas.

• Three-star by ESPN ... rated the No. 13 tight end in the nation ... No. 95 in the state of Texas and No. 117 in the Midlands Region.

• Three-star by 247Sports ... rated the No. 31 tight end in the nation ... No. 100 player in the state of Texas.

KELLEN MOND

QB • 6-2 • 191 • Fr.

San Antonio, Texas

(IMG Academy [Bradenton, Fla.])

Coached by Kevin Wright at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

• Under Armour All-American.

• Set the IMG Academy season records for passing touchdowns and rushing touchdowns as a senior in 2016. Mond passed for 1,936 yards and 20 TDs and rushed for 775 yards and 18 scores.

• Earned varsity letters as a sophomore and junior at Reagan High School in San Antonio before transferring to IMG.

• Was the District 26-6A Offensive MVP as a junior after passing for 1,991 yards and 26 touchdowns on 137-of-243 passing, while also rushing for nearly 900 yards. Mond earned second-team all-district honors as a sophomore.

• Rated a four-star recruit by PrepStar ... named to PrepStar Top 150 Dream Team ... ranked the No. 133 overall national recruit.

• Four-star recruit by Scout ... rated the nation’s No. 209 recruit and No. 13 quarterback ... rated the No. 1 QB in the state of Florida and No. 3 in the South Region.

• Five-star prospect by Rivals ... rated the nation’s No. 1 dual-threat quarterback ... ranked the No. 21 overall prospect in the nation ... No. 4 recruit in the state of Florida.

• Four-star by ESPN ... rated the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback in the nation and No. 59 on the ESPN 300 list ... No. 13 in the state of Florida and No. 27 in the Southeast Region.

• Four-star by 247Sports ... rated the No. 3 dual-threat QB and No. 108 overall prospect in the nation ... No. 20 player in Florida.

DAN MOORE JR.

OL • 6-5 • 315 • Fr.

Beaumont, Texas

(West Brook Senior HS)

Coached by Kevin Flanigan at Beaumont West Brook Senior High School.

• Rated a three-star recruit by PrepStar ... named to the PrepStar All-Midlands Region Team.

• Three-star recruit by Scout ... rated the nation’s No. 47 offensive guard ... rated the No. 8 OG in the state of Texas and No. 9 in the Midland Region.

• Three-star prospect by Rivals.

• Three-star by ESPN ... rated the No. 73 offensive guard in the nation ... No. 150 in the state of Texas and No. 194 in the Midlands Region.

• Three-star by 247Sports ... rated the No. 39 offensive guard in the nation ... No. 104 player in the state of Texas.

DEVIN MORRIS

CB • 6-1 • 180 • Fr.

Caldwell, Texas

(Caldwell HS)

Coached by Bobby Goforth at Caldwell High School.

• The two-way standout contributed 40 tackles with three interceptions on defense and 29 catches for 580 yards and four touchdowns on offense as a senior in 2016.

• Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Super Team (second team).

• Earned honorable mention Class 4A all-state honors at defensive back from the Associated Press in 2016.

• Rated a three-star recruit by PrepStar ... named to the PrepStar All-Midlands Region Team.

• Three-star recruit by Scout ... rated the nation’s No. 57 athlete ... ranked the No. 10 athlete in the state of Texas and the Midland Region.

• Three-star prospect by Rivals ... ranked the No. 58 cornerback prospect in the nation.

• Three-star by ESPN ... rated the No. 56 athlete in the nation ... No. 88 in the state of Texas and No. 109 in the Midlands Region.

• Three-star by 247Sports ... rated the No. 50 cornerback in the nation ... No. 69 player in the state of Texas.

ROSHAUUD PAUL

WR • 6-0 • 170 • Fr.

Bremond, Texas

(Bremond HS)

Coached by Jeff Kasowski at Bremond High School.

• Named the 2016 Mr. Texas Football after leading Bremond High School to a 15-0 state championship. Paul passed for 2,256 yards and 24 touchdowns and rushed for nearly 3,000 yards and 55 touchdowns.

• For his career at Bremond HS, Paul led the Tigers to three straight state titles and a perfect 47-0 record. He was a three-time state championship game MVP.

• 2016 Class 2A Offensive Player of the Year by the Associated Press.

• Honorable mention Parade All-American.

• Rated a four-star recruit by PrepStar ... named PrepStar Top 350 All-American ... ranked the No. 226 overall national recruit by PrepStar.

• Three-star recruit by Scout.com ... rated the nation’s No. 69 athlete ... ranked No. 12 athlete in the state of Texas and the Midland Region.

• Three-star prospect by Rivals ... rated the No. 42 athlete in the nation ... ranked the No. 64 prospect in the state of Texas.

• Four-star by ESPN ... rated the No. 12 athlete in the nation and No. 196 on the ESPN 300 list ... No. 31 in the state of Texas and No. 35 in the Midlands Region.

• Three-star by 247Sports ... rated the No. 64 wide receiver in the nation ... No. 60 player in the state of Texas.

JAYDEN PEEVY

DT • 6-6 • 279 • Fr.

Houston, Texas

(Bellaire HS)

Coached by Herb Kuntz at Houston Bellaire High School.

• U.S. Army All-American.

• Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Super Team (second team).

• Produced 77 tackles, with 10 sacks and 14 quarterback hurries as a senior at Bellaire High School in 2016.

• Rated a three-star recruit by PrepStar ... named to the PrepStar All-Southeast Region Team.

• Four-star recruit by Scout ... rated the nation’s No. 32 defensive end ... ranked the No. 5 DE in the state of Texas and No. 6 in the Midland Region.

• Four-star prospect by Rivals ... rated the No. 9 strongside defensive end in the nation ... ranked No. 34 recruit in the state of Texas.

• Three-star by ESPN ... rated the No. 41 defensive tackle in the nation ... No. 78 in the state of Texas and No. 95 in the Midlands Region.

• Four-star by 247Sports ... rated the No. 15 defensive tackle in the nation ... No. 40 player in the state of Texas.

GRAYSON REED

OL • 6-5 • 305 • Fr.

Cypress, Texas

(Cypress Creek HS)

Coached by Greg McCaig at Cypress Creek High School in Houston, Texas.

• Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Super Team (second team).

• Rated a four-star recruit by PrepStar ... named PrepStar Top 350 All-American ... ranked the No. 233 overall national recruit by PrepStar.

• Four-star recruit by Scout ... ranked the No. 28 offensive guard in the nation ... rated No. 6 OG in the state of Texas and Midland Region.

• Four-star prospect by Rivals ... rated the No. 14 offensive guard and No. 244 overall recruit in nation ... rated the No. 32 prospect in the state of Texas.

• Four-star by ESPN ... rated the No. 26 offensive tackle in the nation ... No. 39 in the state of Texas and No. 44 in the Midlands Region.

• Four-star by 247Sports ... rated the No. 24 offensive tackle in the nation ... No. 41 player in the state of Texas.

DEBIONE RENFRO

CB • 6-2 • 183 • Fr.

Pearland, Texas

(Pearland HS)

Coached by Tony Heath at Pearland High School.

• Helped lead Pearland High School to an 8-4 record as a senior in 2016 with 48 tackles, an interception and 10 passes broken up. He also contributed a pair of punt return touchdowns.

• Rated a three-star recruit by PrepStar ... named to the PrepStar All-Midlands Region Team.

• Three-star prospect by Rivals.

• Three-star by ESPN ... rated the No. 54 safety in the nation ... No. 121 in the state of Texas and No. 148 in the Midlands Region.

• Three-star by 247Sports ... rated the No. 110 cornerback in the nation ... No. 207 player in the state of Texas.

ONDARIO ROBINSON

DE • 6-3 • 236 • Fr.

Hutto, Texas

(Hutto HS)

Coached by Steve Van Meter at Hutto High School.

• Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Super Team (second team).

• Second-team Class 6A all-state selection at defensive line by the Associated Press after making 68 tackles with 12 quarterback sacks and 18 tackles for loss as a senior in 2016. He also blocked two punts and a field goal attempt on special teams.

• Rated a three-star recruit by PrepStar ... named to the PrepStar All-Southeast Region Team.

• Three-star recruit by Scout ... ranked the No. 44 defensive end nationally ... ranked the No. 6 DE in the state of Texas and No. 8 in the Midland Region.

• Three-star prospect by Rivals.

• Three-star by ESPN ... rated the No. 105 defensive end in the nation ... No. 168 in the state of Texas and No. 220 in the Midlands Region.

• Three-star by 247Sports ... rated the No. 50 strongside defensive end in the nation ... No. 139 player in the state of Texas.

JOSHUA ROGERS

DT • 6-5 • 277 • Fr.

Houston, Texas

(Houston Christian HS)

Coached by Max Bowman at Houston Christian High School.

• Produced 35 tackles, including 24 solo stops, with three quarterback sacks and 13 tackles for loss as a senior in 2016. As a junior, Rogers made 39 tackles with 13 tackles for loss.

• Rated a three-star recruit by PrepStar ... named to the PrepStar All-Midlands Region Team.

• Three-star recruit by Scout ... rated the nation’s No. 32 defensive tackle ... rated the No. 5 defensive tackle in Texas and No. 4 in the Midland Region.

• Three-star prospect by Rivals ... rated the No. 34 defensive tackle in the nation ... rated No. 72 recruit in the state of Texas.

• Three-star by ESPN ... rated the No. 89 defensive tackle in the nation ... No. 171 in the state of Texas and No. 225 in the Midlands Region.

• Three-star by 247Sports ... rated the No. 64 defensive tackle in the nation ... No. 125 player in the state of Texas.

DERRICK TUCKER

SAF • 6-1 • 189 • Fr.

Manvel, Texas

(Manvel HS)

Coached by Kirk Martin at Manvel High School.

• Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Super Team.

• Helped lead Manvel High School to a 13-1 record by contributing 59 tackles and six interceptions as a senior in 2016.

• Rated a four-star recruit by PrepStar ... named PrepStar Top 350 All-American ... ranked the No. 165 overall national recruit by PrepStar.

• Four-star prospect by Scout ... rated the No. 122 recruit nationally and the No. 13 safety ... rated the No. 2 safety in the state of Texas and Midland Region.

• Four-star prospect by Rivals ... rated the No. 140 recruit nationally and the No. 13 safety ... ranked the No. 18 player in the state of Texas.

• Four-star by ESPN ... rated the No. 19 safety in the nation ... No. 47 in the state of Texas and No. 53 in the Midlands Region.

• Four-star by 247Sports ... rated the No. 18 safety in the nation ... No. 26 player in the state of Texas.

ADRIAN WOLFORD

OL • 6-4 • 323 • Fr.

Meeker, Okla.

(Meeker HS)

Coached by Lonney Nolan at Meeker High School in Meeker, Okla.

• Rated a three-star recruit by PrepStar ... named to the PrepStar All-Midlands Region Team.

• Three-star recruit by Scout ... rated the nation’s No. 37 offensive guard ... rated the No. 1 OG in Oklahoma and No. 7 in the Midland Region.

• Three-star prospect by Rivals ... rated the No. 22 offensive guard in the nation ... rated No. 10 recruit in the state of Oklahoma.

• Three-star by ESPN ... rated the No. 43 offensive guard in the nation ... No. 10 in the state of Oklahoma and No. 105 in the Midlands Region.

• Three-star by 247Sports ... rated the No. 26 offensive guard in the nation ... No. 10 player in the state of Oklahoma.

