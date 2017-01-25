Texas A&M announces nine football early enrollees

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Nine standout football players have signed financial agreements with Texas A&M and are enrolled for the spring semester, Aggie head coach Kevin Sumlin announced.

Enrolling at Texas A&M for the 2017 spring semester were:

Signee Position Ht. Wt. Hometown/High School Jhamon Ausbon Wide Receiver 6-2 220 Houston, Texas/IMG Academy (Fla.) Connor Blumrick Quarterback 6-5 200 Pearland, Texas/Pearland HS Keldrick Carper Athlete 6-2 175 Plain Dealing, La./Plain Dealing HS Anthony Hines III Linebacker 6-2.5 220 Plano, Texas/Plano East HS Jared Hocker Offensive Line 6-5.5 301 Richland Hills, Texas/Birdville HS Hezekiah Jones Wide Receiver 5-11 168 Stafford, Texas/Stafford HS Santino Marchiol Linebacker 6-2.5 224 Centennial, Colo./IMG Academy (Fla.) Kellen Mond Quarterback 6-2 191 San Antonio, Texas/IMG Academy (Fla.) Roshauud Paul Wide Receiver 6-0 170 Bremond, Texas/Bremond HS

Biographical Sketches

Jhamon Ausbon Wide Receiver 6-2 220 Houston, Texas/IMG Academy (Fla.)

Coached by Kevin Wright at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

• Four-star by ESPN ... rated the No. 20 wide receiver in the nation and No. 135 on the ESPN 300 list ... No. 27 in the state of Florida and No. 65 in the Southeast Region.

• Four-star recruit by PrepStar ... named to PrepStar Top 150 Dream Team ... ranked the No. 95 overall national recruit by PrepStar

• Four-star recruit by Scout ... ranked the No. 48 overall national recruit and the nation’s No. 6 overall wide receiver ... ranks No. 3 WR in the South and No. 1 WR in Florida.

• Four-star prospect by Rivals ... ranked the No. 20 wide receiver and No. 130 overall prospect in the nation ... No. 28 prospect in the state of Texas.

Connor Blumrick Quarterback 6-5 200 Pearland, Texas/Pearland HS

Coached by Tony Heath at Pearland High School in Pearland, Texas.

• Three-star by ESPN ... rated the No. 35 dual-threat in the nation ... No. 137 in the state of Texas and No. 177 in the Midlands Region.

• Three-star recruit by PrepStar ... named to PrepStar All-Southeast Region

• Rated a three-star recruit by Scout ... ranked the No. 13 quarterback in the state of Texas and No. 14 in the Midland Region ... No. 96 QB nationally.

• Three-star prospect by Rivals ... rated the No. 22 pro-style quarterback recruit in the nation.

Keldrick Carper Athlete 6-2 175 Plain Dealing, La./Plain Dealing HS

Coached by James Thurman at Plain Dealing High School in Plain Dealing, Louisiana.

• Four-star by ESPN ... rated the No. 57 wide receiver in the nation ... No. 16 in the state of Louisiana and No. 173 in the Southeast Region.

• Four-star recruit by PrepStar ... named PrepStar Top 350 All-American ... ranked the No. 350 overall national recruit by PrepStar.

• Four-star recruit by Scout ... ranked No. 260 overall national recruit ... rated the No. 21 athlete nationally ... rated No. 2 athlete in the state of Louisiana and No. 10 in the South Region.

• Four-star prospect by Rivals ... rated the No. 33 athlete in the nation ... No. 14 recruit in the state of Louisiana.

Anthony Hines III Linebacker 6-2.5 220 Plano, Texas/Plano East HS

Coached by Joey McCullough at Plano East High School in Plano, Texas.

• Five-star recruit by Scout ... rated No. 19 recruit nationally ... rated the nation’s No. 2 inside linebacker ... top-rated ILB in the state of Texas and Midland Region.

• Four-star by ESPN ... rated the No. 1 inside linebacker in the nation and No. 67 on the ESPN 300 list ... No. 14 in the state of Texas and No. 15 in the Southeast Region.

• Four-star recruit by PrepStar ... named to PrepStar Top 150 Dream Team ... ranked the No. 90 overall national recruit by PrepStar.

• Four-star prospect by Rivals ... rated the nation’s No. 3 inside linebacker prospect and No. 11 overall recruit ... No. 14-ranked recruit in the state of Texas.

Jared Hocker Offensive Line 6-5.5 301 Richland Hills, Texas/Birdville HS

Coached by Lon Holbrook at Birdville High School in North Richland Hills, Texas.

• Three-star by ESPN ... rated the No. 83 offensive guard in the nation ... No. 163 in the state of Texas and No. 213 in the Midlands Region.

• Three-star recruit by PrepStar ... named to the PrepStar All-Southeast Region Team

• Three-star by Rivals ... rated the nation’s No. 62 offensive tackle prospect ... No. 93-rated recruit in the state of Texas.

Hezekiah Jones Wide Receiver 5-11 168 Stafford, Texas/Stafford HS

Coached by Mo Hampton at Stafford High School in Stafford, Texas.

• Four-star by ESPN ... rated the No. 17 wide receiver in the nation and No. 113 on the ESPN 300 ... No. 19 prospect in the state of Texas and No. 20 in the Midlands Region.

• Four-star recruit by PrepStar ... named to PrepStar Top 150 Dream Team ... ranked the No. 142 overall national recruit by PrepStar.

• Four-star recruit by Scout ... rated the No. 219 recruit nationally ... ranked the No. 31 wide receiver nationally ... rated No. 9 WR in the state of Texas and the Midland Region.

• Four-star prospect by Rivals ... rated the nation’s No. 22 wide receiver and No. 145 overall prospect ... No. 19 prospect in the state of Texas.

Santino Marchiol Linebacker 6-2.5 224 Centennial, Colo./IMG Academy (Fla.)

Coached by Kevin Wright at IMG Academy in Bradention, Fla.

• Four-star by ESPN ... rated the No. 21 outside linebacker in the nation ... No. 50 prospect in the state of Florida and No. 142 in the Southeast Region.

• Four-star recruit by Scout ... rated the nation’s No. 26 outside linebacker recruit ... ranked the No. 3 OLB in the state of Florida and No. 13 in the South Region.

• Four-star prospect by Rivals ... rated the No. 22 outside linebacker in the nation ... No. 43 recruit in the state of Florida.

• Three-star recruit by PrepStar ... named to the PrepStar All-Southeast Region Team.

Kellen Mond Quarterback 6-2 191 San Antonio, Texas/IMG Academy (Fla.)

Coached by Kevin Wright at IMG Academy in Bradention, Fla.

• Five-star prospect by Rivals ... rated the nation’s No. 1 dual-threat quarterback ... ranked the No. 21 overall prospect in the nation ... No. 4 recruit in the state of Florida.

• Four-star by ESPN ... rated the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback in the nation and No. 59 on the ESPN 300 list ... No. 13 in the state of Florida and No. 27 in the Southeast Region.

• Four-star recruit by PrepStar ... named to PrepStar Top 150 Dream Team ... ranked the No. 133 overall national recruit.

• Four-star recruit by Scout ... rated the nation’s No. 209 recruit and No. 13 quarterback ... rated the No. 1 QB in the state of Florida and No. 3 in the South Region.

Roshauud Paul Wide Receiver 6-0 170 Bremond, Texas/Bremond HS

Coached by Jeff Kasowski at Bremond High School in Bremond, Texas.

• Named the 2016 Mr. Texas Football after leading Bremond High School to a 15-0 state championship.

• For his career at Bremond HS, Paul led the Tigers to three straight state titles and a perfect 47-0 record.

• 2016 Class 2A Offensive Player of the Year by the Associated Press.

• Four-star by ESPN ... rated the No. 12 athlete in the nation and No. 196 on the ESPN 300 list ... No. 31 in the state of Texas and No. 35 in the Midlands Region.

• Four-star recruit by PrepStar ... named PrepStar Top 350 All-American ... ranked the No. 226 overall national recruit by PrepStar.

• Three-star recruit by Scout.com ... rated the nation’s No. 69 athlete ... ranked No. 12 athlete in the state of Texas and the Midland Region.

• Three-star prospect by Rivals ... rated the No. 42 athlete in the nation ... ranked the No. 64 prospect in the state of Texas.

(© 2017 KAGS)