Texas A&M Baseball Opens Preseason Practices

Texas A&M began preseason practices in preparation for their Feb. 17 opener vs Bowling Green.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:01 PM. CST January 27, 2017

The Aggie baseball team opened preseason practices on Friday ahead of their Feb. 17 season opener vs Bowling Green. 

