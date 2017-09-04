Texas A&M Board of Regents Member Calls for Sumlin's Job on Facebook

Texas A&M Board of Regent Member Tony Buzbee took to his Facebook page Sunday night after Texas A&M's 45-44 loss to UCLA and voiced his displeasure with the football program, calling for Kevin Sumlin's job:

As stated in his post, Buzbee has been on the Board of Regents for 7 years. He told the Houston Chronicle that he was the only regent to express concerns with Sumlin last season.

© 2017 KAGS-TV