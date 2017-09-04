KAGS
Close

Texas A&M Board of Regents Member Calls for Sumlin's Job on Facebook

Colin Deaver, KAGS 4:38 PM. CDT September 04, 2017

Texas A&M Board of Regent Member Tony Buzbee took to his Facebook page Sunday night after Texas A&M's 45-44 loss to UCLA and voiced his displeasure with the football program, calling for Kevin Sumlin's job: 

As stated in his post, Buzbee has been on the Board of Regents for 7 years. He told the Houston Chronicle that he was the only regent to express concerns with Sumlin last season.

© 2017 KAGS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories