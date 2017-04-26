Texas A&M Brings True HD Video Experience to Reed Arena

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Renewing its commitment to make Reed Arena one of the most exciting and fan-friendly sporting venues in the country, Texas A&M Athletics has partnered with Daktronics to bring the first true 1080 HD video displays in a college basketball venue with new centerhung videoboards. The two true HD displays are part of a four-display centerhung configuration and accompanied by a large end wall video display as well as a 360-degree ribbon display circling the arena’s interior.

“We’re continually looking at ways to improve our in-game experience across our athletic facilities and are excited to announce the new video elements at Reed Arena which will make it one of the premier venues in college athletics,” Texas A&M Director of Athletics Scott Woodward said. “Behind the unbelievable support of the 12th Man, our basketball and volleyball programs compete at the highest level and we want to ensure that gameday inside Reed Arena is an incredible experience.”

Two true HD displays, which are slated to be installed for the fall semester, will face the sides of the arena and measure roughly 24 feet high by 42 feet wide. The two end displays on the rectangular centerhung system will measure approximately 12.5 feet high by 21 feet wide. All four displays will feature full black package LEDs on a tight 6-millimeter line spacing to bring crisp, clear imagery to fans throughout Reed Arena, the home of Texas A&M’s men’s basketball, women’s basketball and volleyball teams.

“This is an exciting project to bring the first true 1080 HD video displays to a university’s basketball arena, and we’re proud to be working with Texas A&M University to make it happen,” said Dan Fjeldheim, Daktronics sales representative. “The new atmosphere inside Reed Arena will be unparalleled in college basketball with true HD centerhung displays, a large end wall display and a 360-degree ribbon. It’s going to be an awesome place to watch live events take place.”

An end wall display supplements the video experience provided by the main displays by providing fans with an additional source of video and content. It also provides flexibility for multiple other events to be held at the venue. The display measures approximately 17 feet high by 37 feet wide and features 10-millimeter line spacing.

The five video displays are capable of variable content zoning, which allows them each to show one large image or to be divided into multiple zones to showcase any combination of live video, instant replays, up-to-the-minute statistics, graphics and animations and sponsorship messages.

A full 360-degree ribbon display will circle the arena’s seating fascia to enhance the overall experience by providing additional statistics and graphics. It also provides the opportunity to highlight sponsors throughout events. It will measure approximately 2.5 feet high by 617 wide and feature 10-millimeter line spacing.

