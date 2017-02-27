Texas A&M Claims Rubber Match Against Pepperdine, 10-6

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – No. 20 Texas A&M won their second series of the season after a trio of home runs and 15 hits helped the Aggies down the Pepperdine Waves, 10-6, Sunday afternoon on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

Texas A&M (6-1) kick-started their offense in the home half of the first inning after Logan Foster tallied his first home run of the season. The newcomer hit a first-pitch, solo homer to put the Aggies on top 1-0.

Pepperdine (4-2) immediately responded in the top of the second by putting a runner in scoring position after a triple to right center from Ben Rodriguez. Austin Bernard tied the score with a RBI single up the middle.

The Aggies regained the lead in the bottom of the third. Nick Choruby advanced to first on a walk before stealing second base. With two outs, Braden Shewmake delivered his tenth RBI of the season on a double to center field bringing in Choruby.

The Waves once again knotted the game in the fifth. Jeremy Goldenetz singled to left center and later advanced to third after Quincy McAfee doubled down the left field line. A wild pitch from Kaylor Chafin plated Goldenetz with the equalizer.

Texas A&M extended their lead to 4-2 in the bottom of the fifth. A full count walk put Foster on first before Shewmake crushed a two RBI, career first home run over the right field fence.

Texas A&M added an insurance run in the sixth to give them a 5-2 advantage. Blake Kopetsky singled up the middle before advancing to second off of a sacrifice bunt from Cole Bedford. A pickoff throwing error to second base by Easton Lucas allowed Kopetsky to round third and add to the Aggies’ lead.

In the seventh, the Aggies tacked on three additional runs. Walker Pennington reached first on a fielder’s choice, later stealing second and advancing to third on a throwing error by Rodriguez. Joel Davis singled to the left side to score Pennington. Kopetsky followed suit with a single up the middle and a two RBI double from Bedford brought Davis and Kopetsky to the plate, putting Texas A&M on top, 8-2

Pepperdine battled back in the eighth adding four runs to the board. A pair of doubles from Aaron Barnett and Jordan Qsar opened the inning for the Waves, with Qsar scoring Barnett. Rodriguez later singled to third base before Brandon Caruso hit a three-run bomb to left field to pull Pepperdine within two runs of the Aggies, 8-6.

The Maroon and White secured the game in the eighth after Foster recorded his second homer of the game with a bomb to the scoreboard. A single from Davis later scored Shewmake and gave the Aggies their final 10-6 score.

Mitchell Kilkenny notched his second start of the season and allowed one run on five hits, while walking two and striking out three in 4.1 innings. Chafin (1-0) earned the win for the Aggies after recording a season-high five strikeouts in 11 batters faced in 3.0 innings.

Wil Jensen (0-1) was loaded with the loss after yielding four runs on six hits. He walked two and struck out five in 5.0 innings.

Shewmake went a career record 5-for-5 from the plate. Kopetsky tallied three hits, while Bedford, Davis and Foster each recorded a pair of hits. Rodriguez and McAfee each had two hits apiece for the Waves.

Texas A&M returns to action on Tuesday when the Aggies host Prairie View A&M in a 6:30 pm midweek contest on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

HEAD COACH ROB CHILDRESS

Thoughts on the game...

"I'm proud of the way we answered back. (Mitchell) Kilkenny wasn't incredibly sharp but he did get us to the fifth inning. Kaylor Chafin was outstanding and stopped them in their tracks. We got it going offensively and didn't put a whole lot of zeroes of the board after the sixth inning."

On responding to the Pepperdine runs in the eighth...

"It was important because it allowed us to breathe a little bit. To come back and answer back in the eighth inning was really big. A couple of freshman had a great day, Blake Kopetsky had a great day, and there were others up and down the lineup that did a great for us also."

FRESHMAN OF LOGAN FOSTER

On his two homer day...

"It's fun. When you see the guys coming around third base it almost takes your breath away with how excited you are. Guys put together some great at bats today and we got the job done."

On answering back in the eighth inning…

"They scored those four runs and the mentality in the dugout stayed the same. We have to get it going, don't step away from what we know, and keep your doing job at the plate."

SENIOR OF BLAKE KOPETSKY

On the win…

"It was strong testament to our team especially coming off a tough loss yesterday. It was big to put up 10 runs and 15 hits and have a couple guys who sat out Friday and Saturday to come out and have a big day like Cole Bedford, who came in today and had a couple RBI with two outs. That's what we have to do on a day like this. Nothing is going to be given to you out here. You just have to put your head down and the results will come.

FRESHMAN 2B BRADEN SHEWMAKE

On overall hitting and his first home run…

“It is good to come back after a night like last night. We had fifteen hits, so everybody was swinging it. It is really nice to come back and play our brand of baseball. I’m going to remember [my first home run]. It was almost surreal rounding third base.”

JUNIOR LHP KAYLOR CHAFIN

On 1-2-3 inning and defense…

“It was good. It makes it easy when you have a good defense like we have. I just busted and got those strikes. It makes it easy. They are behind you. If you get hit hard, they are there or you strike them out, they are there. I feel like a lot of people showed up this weekend, even if it doesn’t show up on the stat book.”

