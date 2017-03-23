Texas A&M Coach Remorseful About Chalk Talk Incident

Last July, Texas A&M special teams coordinator Jeff Banks made headlines alongside offensive line coach Jim Turner at the Aggies' chalk talk for women event.

In front of a large group of women who had paid to hear the coaches speak about the game of football, Banks and Turner showed a sexually provocative and misogynistic presentation that drew a lot of criticism for its insensitivity, and ultimately resulted in Kevin Sumlin suspending the two coaches for the first week of fall practice.

Both coaches apologized when it happened, but neither had spoken with the media until Thursday, when banks talked for the first time, and reiterated that he wished he had a mulligan for that night.

Banks is widely considered to be one of the best special teams coaches in the country, and is respected off the field as well. In 17 years of coaching, chalk talk is the only time his name has been mentioned negatively off the field.

