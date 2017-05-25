Close Texas A&M Commit No-Hits Franklin in 3A Regional Semifinals No. 1 Central Heights defeated Franklin 4-0 in game one of the Class 3A Regional Semifinals, as Texas A&M commit Grayson Rodriguez threw a no-hitter. Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:05 PM. CDT May 25, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Central Heights defeated Franklin 4-0 in game one of the Class 3A Regional Semifinals on Thursday, behind a dominant, 13-strikeout no-hitter by Texas A&M commit Grayson Rodriguez. © 2017 KAGS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom 16-year-old charged with shooting parents Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017 More Stories How to spot a fake: Huntsville PD investigating… May 25, 2017, 6:56 p.m. Kevin Sumlin Makes First Comments About Kirk Merritt May 25, 2017, 11:10 p.m. Local mother helps her daughter with getting her… May 25, 2017, 10:13 p.m.
