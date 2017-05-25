KAGS
Texas A&M Commit No-Hits Franklin in 3A Regional Semifinals

No. 1 Central Heights defeated Franklin 4-0 in game one of the Class 3A Regional Semifinals, as Texas A&M commit Grayson Rodriguez threw a no-hitter.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:05 PM. CDT May 25, 2017

Central Heights defeated Franklin 4-0 in game one of the Class 3A Regional Semifinals on Thursday, behind a dominant, 13-strikeout no-hitter by Texas A&M commit Grayson Rodriguez. 

