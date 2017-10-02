Close Texas A&M Confident Heading into Alabama Week A come-from-behind win over South Carolina gave Texas A&M a 4-1 September and confidence entering a showdown with No. 1 Alabama. Kerrie Hall, KAGS 10:56 PM. CDT October 02, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Texas A&M improved to 4-1 on the season with a 24-17 win over South Carolina last Saturday, and as Kerrie Hall reports, the win gave the Aggies plenty of confidence heading into Saturday's big game vs No. 1 Alabama at Kyle Field. © 2017 KAGS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom 16-year-old charged with shooting parents Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017 More Stories 'I felt him get shot in the back': Victims… Oct. 2, 2017, 11:31 a.m. Josh Abbott Band scheduled for College Station… Oct. 2, 2017, 1:18 p.m. Las Vegas shooting: At least 59 killed, over 500… Oct. 2, 2017, 3:13 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs