KAGS
Close

Texas A&M Confident Heading into Alabama Week

A come-from-behind win over South Carolina gave Texas A&M a 4-1 September and confidence entering a showdown with No. 1 Alabama.

Kerrie Hall, KAGS 10:56 PM. CDT October 02, 2017

Texas A&M improved to 4-1 on the season with a 24-17 win over South Carolina last Saturday, and as Kerrie Hall reports, the win gave the  Aggies plenty of confidence heading into Saturday's big game vs No. 1 Alabama at Kyle Field. 

© 2017 KAGS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories