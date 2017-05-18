KAGS
Texas A&M Drops Heartbreaker in Game 1 to Arkansas

Arkansas got a 2-run home run from Chad Spanberger in the 10th inning to clinch a 6-4 game 1 win over Texas A&M.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:12 PM. CDT May 18, 2017

No. 16 Arkansas defeated No. 22 Texas A&M 6-4 in 10 innings on Thursday night, after Chad Spanberger hit a go-ahead, two-run home run in the top of the tenth inning. Texas A&M has now lost four games in a row. 

