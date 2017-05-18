Close Texas A&M Drops Heartbreaker in Game 1 to Arkansas Arkansas got a 2-run home run from Chad Spanberger in the 10th inning to clinch a 6-4 game 1 win over Texas A&M. Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:12 PM. CDT May 18, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST No. 16 Arkansas defeated No. 22 Texas A&M 6-4 in 10 innings on Thursday night, after Chad Spanberger hit a go-ahead, two-run home run in the top of the tenth inning. Texas A&M has now lost four games in a row. © 2017 KAGS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom 16-year-old charged with shooting parents Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017 More Stories Aggravated robber receives 30-year prison sentence May 18, 2017, 2:13 p.m. Car slams into crowd in New York's Times Square; 1… May 18, 2017, 11:15 a.m. Voices for Children is seeking help from the local community May 18, 2017, 11:32 a.m.
