Texas A&M, Evans Agree to New Five-Year Contract

COLLEGE STATION – Texas A&M has reached an agreement in principle with Head Softball Coach Jo Evans on a new five-year contract, Director of Athletics Scott Woodward announced Thursday.

“Jo has done a fabulous job of leading our softball program for more than two decades and has been a great ambassador for Texas A&M,” Woodward said. “She exemplifies our core values, has led our team to conference championships and to the Women’s College World Series, and has a phenomenal track record of graduating student-athletes. With the construction of the new stadium, our softball program is poised to take the next step under Jo’s leadership for many years to come.”

Evans, who was inducted into the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2015, has led the Aggies to the NCAA postseason 18 times, including trips to the Women’s College World Series in 2007, 2008 and 2017 and six trips to the NCAA Super Regionals.

“I want to thank Scott Woodward for his support,” Evans said. “Texas A&M is a perfect fit for me and I am grateful to be at the helm of the Texas A&M Softball Program. It is a privilege to work with such talented student-athletes who embody the tremendous spirit and core values of The 12th Man. I remain committed to winning at the highest level, while representing Texas A&M University with integrity and class.”

Last season, Evans and the Aggies returned to the WCWS after defeating Tennessee in the Knoxville Super Regional. Evans led the Maroon & White to a 47-13 record including a 16-7 ledger in the SEC and, along with her staff, was named the NFCA’s South Region Coaching Staff of the Year.

In 2008, Evans guided Texas A&M to a program-best No. 2 national ranking and a runner-up finish at the WCWS in addition to Big 12 regular season and tournament titles. Evans’ Aggies have posted 21-straight 30-win seasons, including 10 40-win seasons and a program-high 57 wins in 2008.

During her 21 years in College Station, Aggie players have earned All-America honors on 16 occasions. Evans is the seventh-winningest active head coach in Division I with 1,149 victories.

The Salt Lake City native held a crucial role in the development of the Aggies’ brand new state-of-the-art stadium, which is scheduled to be completed in 2018. The $28.6 million project, which was approved by the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents in April of 2016, will stand out as one of the finest stadiums in the country.

© 2017 KAGS-TV