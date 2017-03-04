Texas A&M Falls To Mississippi State In SEC Semifinals

GREENVILLE, S.C.- Curtyce Knox set the SEC Single-Season assist record, but Texas A&M fell 66-50 to 2-seed Mississippi State in the semifinal of the 2017 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament.

Knox had three assists in the game, passing Martha Monk of Auburn (294 assists, 1980-81) for the top spot. Knox, who has already set the Texas A&M single-season record, has 295 assists on the season.

The Aggies (21-11) were led by Danni Williams, who had 13 points. Anriel Howard added 12, and Knox scored 10.

Mississippi State (29-3) led 34-20 at the break. Dominique Dillingham led the Bulldogs with 14 points.

The Aggies are 7-4 in the SEC Tournament all-time and 19-7 in conference tournaments since 2008.

Texas A&M awaits its seeding in the NCAA Tournament. The Selection Show is 6 p.m. CT on ESPN on Monday, March 13.

