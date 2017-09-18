KAGS
Texas A&M Feeling Confident Entering SEC Play After Big Second Half

Texas A&M opens SEC play Saturday against Arkansas, coming off an impressive second half performance against UL-Lafayette.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:13 PM. CDT September 18, 2017

After outscoring UL-Lafayette 31-0 in the second half, Texas A&M turns its attention to SEC play as it opens up conference action on Saturday vs Arkansas. 

