Texas A&M Lands in the Top 5 in National Polls

COLLEGE STATION – Texas A&M softball jumped to No. 5 in the NFCA Coaches Poll and ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll, it was announced Tuesday.

The Aggies are coming off a stellar 5-0 weekend at the Mary Nutter Classic to earn their highest ranking in the NFCA Poll since March 19, 2013, posting wins over No. 1 Florida State, No. 14 Michigan, No. 21 Arizona State, No. 23 BYU and Long Beach State.

The Maroon and White, who are off to their second-best start under head coach Jo Evans, outscored its opponents 23-2 at the tournament and shutout the Seminoles, Wolverines and 49ers.

Texas A&M returns to action March 1 against Houston at the Aggie Softball Complex. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m.

