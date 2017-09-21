KAGS
Texas A&M Leads Nation in Turnover Margin Through 3 Weeks

Texas A&M leads the nation in turnover margin through three games, something that must continue if they're going to beat Arkansas to open SEC play.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 10:55 PM. CDT September 21, 2017

Texas A&M's 10:2 turnover margin leads the nation through 3 weeks, and will be crucial to the Aggies showdown with Arkansas this weekend. 

