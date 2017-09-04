KAGS
Texas A&M Left with More Questions than Answers After Bruin Debacle

Matt Trent recaps Texas A&M's stunning loss to UCLA on Sunday night.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 7:15 PM. CDT September 04, 2017

Texas A&M was left looking for answers Sunday night at the Rose Bowl after blowing a 34-point lead in a 45-44 loss to UCLA. Matt Trent recaps the stunning defeat from Pasadena, Calif. 

