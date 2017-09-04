Close Texas A&M Left with More Questions than Answers After Bruin Debacle Matt Trent recaps Texas A&M's stunning loss to UCLA on Sunday night. Colin Deaver, KAGS 7:15 PM. CDT September 04, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Texas A&M was left looking for answers Sunday night at the Rose Bowl after blowing a 34-point lead in a 45-44 loss to UCLA. Matt Trent recaps the stunning defeat from Pasadena, Calif. © 2017 KAGS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom 16-year-old charged with shooting parents Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017 More Stories Texas A&M Collapses at the Rose Bowl in Epic Loss to UCLA Sep. 4, 2017, 12:10 a.m. The victims of Hurricane Harvey Aug 28, 2017, 3:57 p.m. Atascocita homeowner sign: 'Looters will be shot dead' Sep. 3, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
