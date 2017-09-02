KAGS
Texas A&M Opens Season vs UCLA Sunday at Rose Bowl

Colin Deaver and Matt Trent preview Texas A&M's season opener with UCLA on Aggie Sports Overtime.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 10:51 PM. CDT September 02, 2017

Texas A&M and UCLA will open the season Sunday at 6:30 pm CT at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. On Aggie Sports Overtime, Colin Deaver and Matt Trent preview the Aggies' primetime season opener. 

